City of GJ conducts Housing Needs Survey

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - What criteria do you use when deciding on where to live and work? The City of Grand Junction would like to know.

The City is conducting a housing study to help City staff and other community organizations understand the complex decisions people make when choosing a place to live and work and how those decisions may change over time. An essential element of the project is a resident survey. The survey provides our team with data not available from other sources on residents’ experience with daily life throughout the Grand Valley.

The purpose of the study is to help city officials better accommodate the types of housing and jobs residents want and influence their decision making. If you’d like to take the survey, go to the following website: www.research.net/r/GrandValleyHousing

