Write On! contest collects submissions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The pandemic has inspired many to become creative in new ways. The Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture is showcasing that creativity with their annual Write On! creative writing contest.

The contest which is in it’s 8th year invites children from grades 3rd-12th to submit essays, lyrics, short stories, or original poems inspired by what they began to appreciate during the pandemic.

Divided into three grade categories each one has a minimum of 200 words required. 9 winners will be selected, 3 for each category.

Winners will read their pieces in an online showcase and be invited to do an on-air interview with KAFM radio.

“It’s been amazing some of the submissions that we’ve received so far. It’s been telling that kids spent super productive time out of school with their families,” says Lorie Gregor, Recreation Coordinator.

Submissions can be done online up until March 1st at 5 p.m.

