Three missing skiers found dead after being buried in avalanche in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The bodies of three missing Colorado skiers that were buried in a large avalanche on Monday were identified Thursday by the San Juan County Coroner.

The Coroner verified that the victims were Seth Bossung age 52, Andy Jessen age 40, and Adam Palmer age 49. All three men were from Eagle, Colorado.

Eagle County posted on social media that the men served in local government, and were all leaders in the community. Bossung and Palmer both worked for Eagle County, and Jessen was a co-founder of Bonfire Brewing. Both Jessen and Palmer were members of the Town Council, where Jessen served as the Mayor Pro Tem.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these three men. Their contributions through their work in local government and local businesses, as well as their personal passions and their impact on the friends and family members they leave behind, have helped shape the community in ways that will be forever lasting,” posted the Eagle County Government.

The avalanche was triggered by a group of seven skiers on Monday afternoon in an area in the San Juan Mountains between Ophir and Silverton. Four of the skiers were initially trapped in the avalanche, but one skier was able to be saved by the other three that did not get caught in it, and only sustained minor injuries.

Rescue crews were alerted just after 5 p.m. of the avalanche, roughly two hours after it was triggered. Crews searched into the night on Monday but had to call the search at 11 p.m. due to darkness and deteriorating weather conditions.

The buried victims were located via a beacon search on Tuesday, and the teams began excavation. At 12:45 p.m. rescue operations were suspended due to naturally occurring avalanches around the accident zone and rapidly warming weather conditions. Snowmobiles were stuck behind the natural avalanche which blocked the Ophir Pass Road, and crews had to ski to safety.

On Wednesday, with the help of a snowcat and other equipment, crews were able to find the three other skiers. The three were buried in 20 plus ft of avalanche debris according to the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management.

Due to the rugged terrain in the area, crews had to use a helicopter to transfer the three victims off the mountain. The three were then transported to the San Juan Coroner’s Office on Thursday, where they were then identified.

Most of Colorado’s central and southern mountains are in Level 3 avalanche danger. “Do not underestimate the danger,” said CAIC in a social media post.

