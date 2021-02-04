Advertisement

Three missing skiers found dead after being buried in avalanche in Colorado

The three missing bodies were found under 20ft of avalanche debris.
The three missing bodies were found under 20ft of avalanche debris.(Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County Colorado)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The bodies of three missing Colorado skiers that were buried in a large avalanche on Monday were identified Thursday by the San Juan County Coroner.

The Coroner verified that the victims were Seth Bossung age 52, Andy Jessen age 40, and Adam Palmer age 49. All three men were from Eagle, Colorado.

Eagle County posted on social media that the men served in local government, and were all leaders in the community. Bossung and Palmer both worked for Eagle County, and Jessen was a co-founder of Bonfire Brewing. Both Jessen and Palmer were members of the Town Council, where Jessen served as the Mayor Pro Tem.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these three men. Their contributions through their work in local government and local businesses, as well as their personal passions and their impact on the friends and family members they leave behind, have helped shape the community in ways that will be forever lasting,” posted the Eagle County Government.

The avalanche was triggered by a group of seven skiers on Monday afternoon in an area in the San Juan Mountains between Ophir and Silverton. Four of the skiers were initially trapped in the avalanche, but one skier was able to be saved by the other three that did not get caught in it, and only sustained minor injuries.

Rescue crews were alerted just after 5 p.m. of the avalanche, roughly two hours after it was triggered. Crews searched into the night on Monday but had to call the search at 11 p.m. due to darkness and deteriorating weather conditions.

The buried victims were located via a beacon search on Tuesday, and the teams began excavation. At 12:45 p.m. rescue operations were suspended due to naturally occurring avalanches around the accident zone and rapidly warming weather conditions. Snowmobiles were stuck behind the natural avalanche which blocked the Ophir Pass Road, and crews had to ski to safety.

On Wednesday, with the help of a snowcat and other equipment, crews were able to find the three other skiers. The three were buried in 20 plus ft of avalanche debris according to the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management.

Due to the rugged terrain in the area, crews had to use a helicopter to transfer the three victims off the mountain. The three were then transported to the San Juan Coroner’s Office on Thursday, where they were then identified.

Most of Colorado’s central and southern mountains are in Level 3 avalanche danger. “Do not underestimate the danger,” said CAIC in a social media post.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money
GJPD searcing for gas station robbery suspect
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Manny and Sally Montano, 71 and 68, were married for 50 years and had four children. They died...
Couple dies from COVID-19 days after 50th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Study includes community survey
City of GJ conducts Housing Needs Survey
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Backcountry skiing has become popular due to the pandemic, but education is lacking for...
Backcountry skiing safety tips