Advertisement

Local Coloradan takes company to Shark Tank

Carbondale takes his wax business to Shark Tank to see if he can secure the business deal of a...
Carbondale takes his wax business to Shark Tank to see if he can secure the business deal of a lifetime.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Local Coloradan Peter Arlein will be featured on Shark Tank tomorrow night where he jumps head first into the tank to educate others on how they can be better to the environment using wax.

The Carbondale business owner launched mountainFLOW eco-wax back in 2016. His goal was to educate others on the environmental impacts ski gear can have.

Shortly after launching he discovered plant based wax was a rare commodity in the skiing industry. It took him 2 years, but he finally was able to release a petroleum based wax product.

“These five really famous and intimidating people sitting in front of you, but as soon as I started my pitch and started talking about the brand I became much more comfortable. You know this is something I live and breathe so it’s really easy for me to talk about it,” says Arlein.

Arlein’s products can be purchased online or in retail locations throughout Colorado.

He recently launched products for bikes due to the increase in popularity for the activity due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Boebert remarks on COVID-19 relief bill, “I urge my colleagues to get real and scrap this pipe dream”
Photo taken from the scene early Wednesday morning.
Police investigating Ozark Ave. shots fired incident
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
The three missing bodies were found under 20ft of avalanche debris.
Bodies of three missing skiers found in Colorado backcountry following avalanche

Latest News

John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Backcountry skiing has become popular due to the pandemic, but education is lacking for...
Backcountry skiing safety tips
Centennial Middle School temporarily closes due to asbestos-containing material