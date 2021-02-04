GJPD searcing for gas station robbery suspect
Published: Feb. 4, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery took place Wednesday night at the Alta gas station on 2525 Broadway.
Just before 9:30 p.m., a man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting the cash, the suspect left out the back door and headed towards the Colorado River.
The GJPD later arrived on scene with search dogs.
At this time, the GJPD says that no suspect has been found.
If you have any information on the incident, please call the GJPD.
