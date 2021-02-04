COVID-19 vaccine information for Mesa County seniors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 70 and up in Mesa County, but we have had a lot of calls about how seniors can sign up. Many do not have access or skills to do so on the internet.

It’s a barrier to access that many Western Slope seniors haven’t been able to break down. Due to this, the Mesa County Public Health Department has implemented changes to their phone line to help.

They ask that you call the health department at 970-248-6900 and press option seven, which is vaccine information. Then, they ask you to leave a message with a call back number.

The health department says because of high volume it may take a few days to get back to you.

“We know that it’s frustrating for people and I just ask for everyone to bear with us. If you don’t hear back from us in a day it’s not a bother to call back again but we have all those calls and we are calling people back and I hope we get to a point soon that we answer all the calls we get,” says Mesa County Public Health Department’s Executive Director Jeff Kuhr.

The health department says they are getting more people to answer calls and that every call will be returned. Right now vaccine availability is still a problem as Mesa County only gets about 1,000 a week. They have the capability of vaccinating 1,600 people a day.

Again, if you have any questions about getting signed up call the Mesa County Health Department at 248-6900.

