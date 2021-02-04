Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine information for Mesa County seniors

By Calvin Corey
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 70 and up in Mesa County, but we have had a lot of calls about how seniors can sign up. Many do not have access or skills to do so on the internet.

It’s a barrier to access that many Western Slope seniors haven’t been able to break down. Due to this, the Mesa County Public Health Department has implemented changes to their phone line to help.

They ask that you call the health department at 970-248-6900 and press option seven, which is vaccine information. Then, they ask you to leave a message with a call back number.

The health department says because of high volume it may take a few days to get back to you.

“We know that it’s frustrating for people and I just ask for everyone to bear with us. If you don’t hear back from us in a day it’s not a bother to call back again but we have all those calls and we are calling people back and I hope we get to a point soon that we answer all the calls we get,” says Mesa County Public Health Department’s Executive Director Jeff Kuhr.

The health department says they are getting more people to answer calls and that every call will be returned. Right now vaccine availability is still a problem as Mesa County only gets about 1,000 a week. They have the capability of vaccinating 1,600 people a day.

Again, if you have any questions about getting signed up call the Mesa County Health Department at 248-6900.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Boebert remarks on COVID-19 relief bill, “I urge my colleagues to get real and scrap this pipe dream”
Photo taken from the scene early Wednesday morning.
Police investigating Ozark Ave. shots fired incident
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine
This Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 photo shows the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.
Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid
More than 31 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. so far, according to the...
US rushes to catch up in the race to detect coronavirus mutations
The 40-year-old comedian will be taking time away from hosting “The Masked Singer.”
Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID