Colin Wilhelm announces he will run for Congress

Colin Wilhelm
Colin Wilhelm(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:12 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Colin Wilhelm, a criminal defense attorney from Glenwood Springs, has officially announced that he will be running for congress.

Wilhelm previously ran for House District 57 and lost. He is now going to run for Congress and said that he wants to help our area struggling with COVID-19 and the economic and mental health impacts from that. Wilhelm said that he wants to fight to keep the jobs here that we already have, and also bring new jobs.

Wilhelm decided to run for congress after Lauren Boebert won the election this year. “I never really thought about Congress until I saw our new Congressional Representative who is down there, and what she is doing. Then discussing this with my wife after the last election, we both decided this was something I needed to do, and this was a step that needed to be taken now to protect our country and our democracy,” said Wilhelm.

We did reach out to Lauren Boebert’s team for a comment and they have not gotten back to us.

