CMU held livestream to talk about the 2021 Regional Impact Study

CMU transitions to online learning ahead of the holiday season.
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:37 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Colorado Mesa University held a livestream on Wednesday to talk about their Regional Impact Study

Robin Brown, the GJEP Executive Director, Diane Schwenke from the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, and the CMU President, Tim Foster, all got together to explain to the community how the school has impacted the regional economy.

The group stated that the university provides jobs and creates lots of money for our local economy from the students. “Students are really good consumers, they don’t just buy toothpaste and underwear,” said Foster.

Schwenke also said, “”we are talking about each CMU student spending $1,750.00 a month in this community on everything from room and board, to food, to other entertainment venues, and things like that.”

Some statistics that were given in the study were that 539 million dollars in total of direct and indirect spending was put back into the regional economy by CMU and 877 additional jobs were created due to spending in the region.

They also said that the community and CMU have grown up together which is one of the reasons they wanted to have the meeting. They wanted to be able to show people, with statistics, what CMU brings to the table beyond what people may already know.

