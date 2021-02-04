Centennial Middle School temporarily closes due to asbestos-containing material

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After the discovery of asbestos-containing material was found in the Olathe Middle School last week, it was then found at another school campus in the Montrose School District on Monday.

The district conducted a facilities assessment of Centennial Middle School (CtMS) using a subcontracted environmental engineer.

Initial samples taken from the CtMS South Building campus indicate the presence of asbestos-containing material and a thorough campus-wide investigation is now ongoing according to the district.

As a precaution, Centennial Middle School transitioned to remote instruction this week.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.