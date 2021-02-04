Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s releases new ice cream collection with 7 flavors

Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB...
Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz.(Ben & Jerry's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get your spoons ready because Ben & Jerry’s just released its first ice cream collection of 2021.

The Vermont-based ice cream company is no stranger to creating new flavors.

Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz.

To top it all off, each pint is finished with a layer of chocolate ganache and chunks of candy.

The entire collection is available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Boebert remarks on COVID-19 relief bill, “I urge my colleagues to get real and scrap this pipe dream”
Photo taken from the scene early Wednesday morning.
Police investigating Ozark Ave. shots fired incident
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur

Latest News

Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."...
‘Ma Rainey,’ ‘Minari’ and Boseman lead SAG nominations
State health leaders say the pandemic is increasing drug overdoses at an alarming rate and...
McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis
Join the Deep Space Food Challenge to help bring innovative food production technologies to...
Deep Space Food Challenge: NASA offers $500,000 for systems to feed astronauts on way to Mars
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen