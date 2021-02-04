Advertisement

8-year-old makes a difference using crayons

The Thomas Family attends the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Grand Junction where Andrew...
The Thomas Family attends the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Grand Junction where Andrew was presented the Making a Difference Award.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Love one another is a phrase we’ve all heard before, but for one local Grand Junction boy it’s become his life motto.

The Love One Another project was launched last year by the Thomas family after their son Andrew was bullied at summer camp because of the color of his skin. Raising over $27,000 their goal was to make sure every elementary school in District 51 had access to multicultural crayons.

“As parents we need to raise humble leaders it’s our responsibility and we’ve taught our children if you see a problem do something to solve it and obviously when you’re 8 years old it’s a family conversation and it’s a family solution, but it was something he could connect to,” says Jana Thomas, Mother of Andrew.

Andrew was given the making a difference award from Black Citizens and Friends on Martin Luther King Jr. Day last month along with a $500 scholarship to use at any school of his choice within the country.

He hopes to go to Harvard and while he doesn’t know exactly what he wants to study just yet, he does know he wants to continue making sure everyone is equally represented.

“Everyone should belong in the crayon box,” says Andrew, Founder of Love One Another - GV.

His online store is still currently open and he’s hoping to release a children’s book next. The Mesa County Commissioners will be honoring Andrew with a proclamation for his work next Monday February 8th at 9 a.m. in the Old Mesa County Courthouse.

