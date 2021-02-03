Teachers and school staff eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Educators and school staff across Colorado will have access to the vaccine beginning on Monday, February 8th.

Phase 1B.2 will include anyone over the age of 65, as well as all school staff in the state. Governor Jared Polis announced the updated timeline on Friday, saying that he believes all educators will have the chance to receive their first vaccine dose by March 1 at the latest.

There are approximately 3500 staff members in District 51 Schools. Not all of them will be able to receive the vaccine right away, once the new phase begins on Monday. The district will prioritize access to the vaccine based on risk level of different school staff positions.

“Highest risk employees will get their vaccine first,” says Brian Hill, District 51 Assistant Superintendent of Schools. “We are highly encouraging our staff, when it comes time for them to get the registration link, that they take advantage of it and get the vaccine.”

Vaccinating teachers should allow many schools to remain in person for the remainder of the school year. This comes as a huge relief to some local students.

“I think that it will definitely reduce the fears in the schools,” says Caymie Crone, a student at Grand Junction High School. “It should help us stay in person instead of going online, and keep fluctuating from being online to in person and then back to online.”

Each school district will oversee the process of registering their staff for the vaccine. With the current timeline, all Colorado educators who choose to get the vaccine should have received their second dose, and been fully vaccinated, by mid-March.

