Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Sassy’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Sassy is around 8 years-old. She is a spayed female, domestic shorthair. The Roice-Hurst staff describes her as being very sweet and loves to be pet. However, she will let you know when she has had enough attention and is ready to be on her own.

She would probably do best in a home where she is the only pet.

While she loves to be pet and snuggled, she does not like being held or picked up. Due to this, she probably wouldn’t do well with small kids.

