Police investigating Ozark Ave. shots fired incident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near the 2900 block of Ozark Ave.

Police say that several reporting parties called the 911 dispatch around 2:30 a.m., saying they heard several rounds being fired from a handgun in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they secured the area and began speaking with witnesses and neighbors. Police say the initial investigation indicates that a house and nearby car were both struck. Our crew on scene says that the road was scattered with bullet casings.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers are still searching for a suspect. If you have any information on the incident, please contact the GJPD.

