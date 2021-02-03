Mesa County Commissioners approve petition about the Spotted Lanternfly

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The mesa County Commissioners unanimously approved the Upper Grand Valley Pest Control District Advisory Committee’s petition to add the Spotted Lanternfly to the list of regulated species to be controlled within the district.

The Spotted Lanternfly is a non native insect that was first found in 2014 on the east coast.

The insect could be detrimental to the community because it is a planthopper that feeds on sap and can do damage to our fruit trees, peaches, apricots, and grapes. It is known to take the nutrients out of plants until they are weak or dead. It can also release a sugary substance which can coat things nearby that will eventually turn into mildew or mold.

The harm this insect can do to plants and fruits is especially bad for the economy in Mesa County because a large amount of peaches and grapes are grown here.

The Spotted Lanternfly has not been spotted in Colorado yet, but is expected to arrive here soon.

Montana Cohn from Mesa County Noxious Weed and Pest Management said they are making good progress. “That’s the first step with managing this species, to get the county commissioners on board. The next step is to get the local growers in the valley to vote on it,” said Cohn.

Because the commissioners approved it, a question will be added to a ballot which will be sent to the proper electors and from there a decision will be made.

