Advertisement

High court puts off wall, asylum cases at Biden’s request

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to requests from the Biden administration to put off arguments in two cases involving the U.S.-Mexico border wall and asylum-seekers because President Joe Biden has taken steps to change Trump administration policies that had been challenged in court.

The justices issued a brief order canceling arguments that had been set for the coming weeks.

The court had been scheduled to hear arguments on Feb. 22 in a case over President Donald Trump’s decision to divert billions of dollars in taxpayer money for the construction of portions of a wall along the border with Mexico.

Biden ordered a pause in construction and rescinded the national emergency that Trump declared to facilitate the transfer of money to the border.

The court also put off arguments that were to take place on March 1 over the Trump policy that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

Biden has suspended the so-called remain in Mexico policy for new arrivals and ordered a review of the policy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congresswoman cancels appearance at local event
The avalanche was triggered between the towns of Silverton and Ophir.
Three backcountry skiers missing after triggering an avalanche in Colorado backcountry
New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
New proposal to potentially change the dial for COVID-19 restrictions
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

Latest News

A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
LIVE: Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
FILE - In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands...
US extends sole remaining nuclear arms treaty with Russia
The government’s top infectious disease expert said Friday he hopes to see children being...
LIVE: WH COVID task force gives briefing; Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread
From choosing between basic and regular economy to navigating airlines’ horrifically obscure...
Ask a Travel Nerd: Are airline fees fair?
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with the extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on...
Divided House GOP faces decisions on Reps. Greene, Cheney