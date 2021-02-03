Advertisement

Governor takes questions in Town Hall event

Gov. Polis answers tough questions about vaccine rollout problems
Gov. Polis answers tough questions about vaccine rollout problems
By Bernie Lange
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Jared Polis and a panel of health experts held a town hall tonight. It was hosted by our sister station KUSA in Denver and streamed on our website. The Connecting Colorado Vaccine Facts Town Hall gave viewers the opportunity to record questions they have about the vaccine and submit it to the town hall for answers.

Many people who asked questions voiced concerns about the system of signing up as a whole including improving the vaccine hotline. 70-year-old Joseph Manley has leukemia and is looking for any answers on how to get signed up. “This morning I called for an appointment. I called 3 minutes after they opened and informed me that I had 9 minutes to wait. After 12 minutes, I was informed I had 15 minutes to wait. After 29 minutes I was informed I had 40 minutes to wait. After 54 minutes to wait i was informed I had 71 minutes to wait. I hung up,” stated a frustrated Manley.

The Governor says the wait times are unacceptable and the capabilities of the call center have been expanded using more operators to try and cut the wait times to just 10 minutes. If you have questions or concerns related to the vaccine you can call the hotline at 1-877-268-2926.

You can see the hotline number on your screen. if you don’t have the capability to sign up online call this number to have your questions anwered.

