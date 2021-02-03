CMU doing genome testing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -CMU is now doing genome testing which will allow them to figure out what types or strains of the virus are going on around the campus.

The school is partnering with MIT and Harvard for this study. They will take the sample of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and run it through another test. The test can examine the virus and see if it is the same strain of the virus or if it is different. The test essentially serves as a forensic fingerprint for that individual virus.

John Marshall , the Vice President of CMU said the question is, “are we bringing new virus into the community or is this the same virus that’s being spread around the campus? You can very quickly start to identify that if a different virus is coming in a variety of strains into the campus, that’s a whole different policy choice in terms of response than if you have one single virus that keeps getting passed around.”

We talked to a few students who said they don’t care if they used their tests for science, but they were surprised that their university was teaming up with Harvard.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.