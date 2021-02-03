Boebert remarks on COVID-19 relief bill, “I urge my colleagues to get real and scrap this pipe dream”

WASHINGTON D.C., Colo. (KJCT) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert delivered a fiery speech this afternoon during the House’s session, in which Congress was working to pass a budget resolution process in order to make way for President Biden’s proposed COVID-19 relief bill.

“This budget is just Democrats doing what Democrats do, trying to score political wins on the backs of Americans in crisis,” Boebert said. “Democrats will claim their political wins, and America will go further into debt.”

The proposed relief bill from the President’s office is $1.9 trillion and includes $1,400 checks for most Americans. It also sets aside hundreds of billions of dollars for businesses and local governments.

Boebert then said that the best way to help Americans at this point in time is for the relief of having a job, opening schools, and reviving our economy.

She ended her remarks, saying, “I urge my colleagues to get real and scrap this pipe dream. I urge a no vote on the bill.”

Dems should scrap this pipe dream “COVID relief” bill!



“The real relief that Americans need, the relief of a job, an open school, and a thriving economy will once again go unaddressed.” pic.twitter.com/qe7UJug9Ar — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) February 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.