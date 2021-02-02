Advertisement

Three backcountry skiers missing after triggering an avalanche in Colorado backcountry

The avalanche was triggered between the towns of Silverton and Ophir.(Photo Credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Three backcountry skiers are still missing after a group of four triggered an avalanche in the San Juan Mountains in Colorado on Monday.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) says that a group of four backcountry skiers were skiing between the towns of Silverton and Ophir when the avalanche was triggered. All four were caught, carried, and fully buried in the debris. One skier was found with minor injuries, however, three others remain missing.

Rescue crews searched into the night on Monday and resumed the search early Tuesday morning.

CAIC says that the avalanche released on an 11,500 ft northeast-facing slope, locally known as ‘The Nose.’

Most of Colorado’s central and southern mountains are in Level 3 avalanche danger. “Do not underestimate the danger,” said CAIC in a social media post.

We will continue to follow this story and update it when further information is received.

