Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a...
Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say one person is custody after six people, including five children, were killed in Oklahoma.

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Once there, officers found one man and four children dead, and fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital.

Police say one person who was at the home with a gun is in custody, but few details have been released.

A woman was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congresswoman cancels appearance at local event
Airplane crash in Silt
Three injured in plane crash south of Silt
Olathe Middle High School temporarily closes after asbestos found in middle school ceiling
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Standoff in Orchard Mesa
Standoff in Orchard Mesa

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
GOP’s McConnell blasts ‘loony lies’ by Ga. Rep. Greene
Records dating to the late 1800s show Punxsutawney Phil has predicted longer winters more than...
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, at the Del Norte...
Study: Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine appears safe, effective
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies