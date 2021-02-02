New touchless water fountains added to Grand Junction Parks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The city of Grand Junction has added 23 touchless water fountains and bottle filling stations throughout 18 different parks.

The city used CARES act dollars to fund this project. The total cost was around $120,000.

The city decided to target the most used parks. The goal is to reduce waste by allowing people to fill up their reusable water bottles and stop the spread of germs on high touch surfaces, especially during the pandemic.

The Parks and Recreation Director, Ken Sherbenou said, “obviously a touchless fountain and bottle filler are more sanitary than a normal run-of-the-mill drinking fountain, and so we are able to provide these as enhancements to the parks and rec system.”

The water fountains and bottle filling stations will not be activated until warmer weather comes. The city is expecting to turn them on in around six weeks.

