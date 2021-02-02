Advertisement

New touchless water fountains added to Grand Junction Parks

Touchless Water Fountain
Touchless Water Fountain(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:08 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The city of Grand Junction has added 23 touchless water fountains and bottle filling stations throughout 18 different parks.

The city used CARES act dollars to fund this project. The total cost was around $120,000.

The city decided to target the most used parks. The goal is to reduce waste by allowing people to fill up their reusable water bottles and stop the spread of germs on high touch surfaces, especially during the pandemic.

The Parks and Recreation Director, Ken Sherbenou said, “obviously a touchless fountain and bottle filler are more sanitary than a normal run-of-the-mill drinking fountain, and so we are able to provide these as enhancements to the parks and rec system.”

The water fountains and bottle filling stations will not be activated until warmer weather comes. The city is expecting to turn them on in around six weeks.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Orchard Mesa
Standoff in Orchard Mesa
Airplane crash in Silt
Three injured in plane crash south of Silt
Congresswoman cancels appearance at local event
The 1st place painting is titled "It's Pouring in the Desert"
Colorado Winefest Art Contest names winning submission
CDPHE investigating possible COVID variant in Garfield County
CDPHE investigating possible COVID variant in Garfield County

Latest News

Dr. Diana Sirko will retire as Superintendent of Schools within the next two years
District 51 beginning preliminary search for new superintendent
National School Counseling Week is held every year during the first week of February
National School Counseling Week begins Monday
Congresswoman cancels appearance at local event
Airplane crash in Silt
Three injured in plane crash south of Silt