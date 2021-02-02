New proposal to potentially change the dial for COVID-19 restrictions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are creating a proposal to potentially change the dial for COVID-19 restrictions.

One of the things the new dial would change is that it will be looking at the case count over a seven day period rather than a 14 day period.

Jeff Kuhr, the Executive Director from Mesa County Public health explained that even if the state decides to change the dial, it probably will not change impact Mesa County that much and this is thanks to our five-star variance program.

Jeff Kuhr thinks it will not change much when it comes to businesses and everyday life, which is why he would rather focus on getting vaccines rather than the possibility of the dial changing.

“I am a fan of getting more vaccine, getting that highest risk group vaccinated, the 65 and over group. That reduces hospitalizations and then lets figure it out from there,” said Kuhr.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment were taking stakeholders opinions until Monday at 5pm.

