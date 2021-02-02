Advertisement

National School Counseling Week begins Monday

National School Counseling Week is held every year during the first week of February
National School Counseling Week is held every year during the first week of February(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - National School Counseling Week began across the country on Monday.

The week of recognition honors school guidance counselors every year during the first week of February. The American School Counselor Association sponsors the week, which takes on extra importance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the things I teach kids is how to handle any difficult situation,” says Patty Shepard, a counselor at Dos Rios Elementary School in Grand Junction. “Many of my major lessons are always based on coping skills and life skills. Teaching kids that has helped them no matter whether it’s a pandemic, or whatever comes in front of them.”

Kids at Shepard’s school have helped recognize her work in previous years by designing posters or writing cards for the counselors.

Counselors have been working around the clock to help students and their parents get through the difficulties of learning while in a pandemic, which has included offering virtual guidance. National School Counseling Week will conclude with a School Counselor of the Year Gala on Thursday night, held over Zoom, as well as a question and answer session with counselors on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Orchard Mesa
Standoff in Orchard Mesa
Airplane crash in Silt
Three injured in plane crash south of Silt
Congresswoman cancels appearance at local event
The 1st place painting is titled "It's Pouring in the Desert"
Colorado Winefest Art Contest names winning submission
CDPHE investigating possible COVID variant in Garfield County
CDPHE investigating possible COVID variant in Garfield County

Latest News

Dr. Diana Sirko will retire as Superintendent of Schools within the next two years
District 51 beginning preliminary search for new superintendent
Congresswoman cancels appearance at local event
Airplane crash in Silt
Three injured in plane crash south of Silt
Olathe Middle High School temporarily closes after asbestos found in middle school ceiling