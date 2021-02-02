National School Counseling Week begins Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - National School Counseling Week began across the country on Monday.

The week of recognition honors school guidance counselors every year during the first week of February. The American School Counselor Association sponsors the week, which takes on extra importance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the things I teach kids is how to handle any difficult situation,” says Patty Shepard, a counselor at Dos Rios Elementary School in Grand Junction. “Many of my major lessons are always based on coping skills and life skills. Teaching kids that has helped them no matter whether it’s a pandemic, or whatever comes in front of them.”

Kids at Shepard’s school have helped recognize her work in previous years by designing posters or writing cards for the counselors.

Counselors have been working around the clock to help students and their parents get through the difficulties of learning while in a pandemic, which has included offering virtual guidance. National School Counseling Week will conclude with a School Counselor of the Year Gala on Thursday night, held over Zoom, as well as a question and answer session with counselors on Friday.

