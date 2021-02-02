Advertisement

McDonald’s brings back Shamrock Shake

It goes on sale Feb. 15
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) –McDonald’s is bringing back its Shamrock Shake in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Beginning Feb. 15, the fan-favorite will go on sale at locations for a limited time. The chain is also rolling out the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The Shamrock Shake made its debut in 1970.

The green treat is part of a big month for McDonald’s, which is expected to roll out three new chicken sandwiches on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congresswoman cancels appearance at local event
Airplane crash in Silt
Three injured in plane crash south of Silt
Olathe Middle High School temporarily closes after asbestos found in middle school ceiling
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Standoff in Orchard Mesa
Standoff in Orchard Mesa

Latest News

Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown New York City during a...
Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades
"This this is a military coup and an attack against democracy, plain and simple," Sen. Mitch...
McConnell calls military acts in Myanmar a coup, 'plain and simple'
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
People with prior COVID infection may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests
Mayor Pete confirmed as Secretary Buttigieg
Mayor Pete confirmed as Secretary Buttigieg
There’s growing tension among GOP lawmakers on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges