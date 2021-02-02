Advertisement

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Amazon said he’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman.

Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congresswoman cancels appearance at local event
Airplane crash in Silt
Three injured in plane crash south of Silt
New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
New proposal to potentially change the dial for COVID-19 restrictions
Olathe Middle High School temporarily closes after asbestos found in middle school ceiling
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown New York City during a...
Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades
Vaccination clinic volunteers needed
Volunteers needed for Mesa County Vaccine Clinic
Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during his confirmation...
Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden’s homeland security chief