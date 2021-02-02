Advertisement

EA Sports confirms return of college football game

EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.
EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.(Source: Twitter/@EASPORTS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLBT/Gray News) - College football fans have been waiting for this day for years.

EA Sports announced the return of its uber-popular college football video game series.

It will be the first installment of the series since NCAA Football 2014, which was released in 2013.

There’s no word on when the new game will release or what it may look like, but gamers can probably expect to play it on the new generation of consoles with the PS5 and XBox Series X|S.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congresswoman cancels appearance at local event
Airplane crash in Silt
Three injured in plane crash south of Silt
Olathe Middle High School temporarily closes after asbestos found in middle school ceiling
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Standoff in Orchard Mesa
Standoff in Orchard Mesa

Latest News

Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
The avalanche was triggered between the towns of Silverton and Ophir.
Three backcountry skiers missing after triggering an avalanche in Colorado backcountry
Senate Commerce Committee advances nomination of Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary, no...
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody