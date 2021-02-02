District 51 beginning preliminary search for new superintendent

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 Superintendent of Schools Diana Sirko is planning to retire within the next two years.

The D51 school board will meet Monday night, in part to discuss the search for a new superintendent. Dr. Sirko took over as interim superintendent in 2018, and was named to the position full-time later that school year. Sirko will continue in her position until at least the summer of 2022.

“She has said that she wants to it out through the pandemic, and get us to a good place before she leaves,” said Emily Shockley, Public Information Officer for District 51 schools. “She’s not retiring this summer, but she may retire next summer or the summer after that.”

Superintendent searches generally take a long time, and D51 might consider promoting someone already within the district. Their search process will begin –– informally, at least –– during Monday night’s board meeting.

