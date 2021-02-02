Advertisement

Bodies of three missing skiers found in Colorado backcountry following avalanche

The three missing bodies were found under 20ft of avalanche debris.
The three missing bodies were found under 20ft of avalanche debris.(Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County Colorado)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The bodies of three missing skiers that went missing in an avalanche on Monday were extracted from the debris on Wednesday, according to the San Juan Office of Emergency Management.

The avalanche was triggered on Monday afternoon in an area in the San Juan Mountains between Ophir and Silverton. A group of four skiers were initially trapped in the avalanche, but one skier was able to be saved by rescue crews. Crews searched into the night on Monday and all day Tuesday, but couldn’t get to the other three victims.

On Wednesday, with the help of a snowcat and other equipment, crews were able to find the three other skiers. San Juan County says that the three skiers were wearing avalanche beacons, which enabled a successful identifiable location. The three were buried in 20 ft plus feet of avalanche debris.

Due to the rugged terrain in the area, crews now have to use a helicopter to get the three victims off the mountain. They could not finish this final step on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions.

“The final step will be transferring the persons to the San Juan County Coroner’s office for positive identification,” says the San Juan Office of Emergency Management.

Most of Colorado’s central and southern mountains are in Level 3 avalanche danger. “Do not underestimate the danger,” said CAIC in a social media post.

