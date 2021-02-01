Advertisement

Olathe Middle High School temporarily closes after asbestos found in middle school ceiling

(KKCO/ KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OLATHE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Olathe Middle High School (OMHS) campus closed early Monday, and kids were released just after noon after asbestos debris had been confirmed to have been found in the middle school ceiling.

According to the Montrose County School District, an environmental engineer uncovered what was suspected to be asbestos debris last Friday, and on Monday morning, they confirmed just that.

The county says they are now investigating to determine the extent of asbestos throughout the OMHS campus.

As a precaution, school was dismissed at 12:20 p.m. Students whose parents were delayed in picking up their children were dismissed to wait and be picked up at the Olathe Elementary School gymnasium (211 Roberts Ave, Olathe, CO, 81425) out of an abundance of caution.

The district says that all students will be moved to remote learning through this week and possibly longer. All OMHS athletic and activity operations will continue with some adjustments (possible rescheduling and relocation but not cancellation).

