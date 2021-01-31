Standoff in Orchard Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Heavy law enforcement presence was seen near the area of Coventry Court in Orchard Mesa Saturday afternoon after a suspect barricaded himself, resulting in a standoff.

The Grand Junction Police Department was trying to contact an adult male involved in a domestic violence incident-- that’s when he barricaded himself.

The victim who contacted police, saying there were two children inside the home.

The suspect came out of the home after chemical munitions were released.

This happened around 2 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody around 6 p.m.

A swat team was present and the area was blocked off for a period of time.

