Colorado Girl Scout Cookie program begins this weekend

There are 30 Girl Scout troops in Mesa County with a total of more than 400 members
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Girl Scout troops across Colorado will begin selling cookies tomorrow all over the state. On Saturday at Grand Junction’s Lincoln Park Complex, dozens of volunteers helped load trucks full of cookies, which will be delivered throughout the Western Slope.

The Girl Scout Cookie program will look a little different from previous years. Troops will organize drive-through booths this year, rather than selling the cookies in local stores.

With COVID-19 still a concern, the Girl Scouts have other new creative ways to continue selling cookies.

“We’re looking at new ways to get cookies to people,” explains Ryan Ellington, a Troop Cookie Manager. “We’ve got ways to take debit cards without having to touch them this year, and there’s a cookie finder app. You can type in your ZIP Code and then it will find the nearest booth to you, so you can go get all the cookies that you want.”

The sales begin all across Colorado tomorrow, Sunday January 31st, and will continue until March 7th. For years, Girl Scouts of Colorado has been providing girls throughout the state with lifelong skills.

“It got me more outgoing, and it’s really helped me with my math skills by counting change,” reflects Lauren E, a Girl Scout with Troop 3497. “It’s also helped me with my business skills.”

There are still plenty of ways to register for cookie deliveries, while helping support the Girl Scouts. You can download the Digital Cookie app, or text COOKIES to 59618.

