CDPHE investigating possible COVID variant in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Public Health And Environment is investigating a possible case of the COVID-19 variant in Garfield County.

The county released a statement, saying in part, “Roaring Fork Schools have been made aware that a Sopris Elementary student and/or staff member may have been exposed to a COVID variant earlier this month.”

Garfield County is working with the CDC and state health department on containing the spread. So far, no students or staff in the county have reported any symptoms in the last 14 days.

“The fact that it’s maturing and evolving as fast as it is, is absolutely heartbreaking,” says Jordan Hooley, a Glenwood Springs resident.

The staff at Sopris Elementary School has already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which was administered last week. Early research suggests that the vaccine will be effective against different variants of the virus, though that research is ongoing.

