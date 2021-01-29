Vaccine Confusion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -People who are frontline healthcare workers or people who are 70 years of age or older can now come to get vaccinated.

Shirley Dalla is an 85-year-old cancer patient who wants to get the vaccine but said the website is hard to navigate, especially for people who are older and might not be as technologically savvy.

Tom Dalla, Shirley’s son, talked about the website and said, “there are so many pop-up adds for stuff if you press on the wrong one, it will go to where you are buying appliances.”

Alison sanchez, the clinic manager said that this is the first she has heard about the website being difficult. Sanchez said, “so far we haven’t heard that the interest form itself is hard to navigate. We know that people are anxious and we know people want to get in in a timely manner so we are doing our best with that.”

Shirley and her son have also spent hours on the phone trying to get an appointment.

To fill out the form go to health.mesacounty.us and if you do not have access to a computer you can call Mesa County Public Health and they will help you.

The health department said once you fill out the form you will be put on a waitlist, but they cannot say how long you will be on the waitlist for. It could be a couple of weeks. It all depends on how many vaccines they get.

