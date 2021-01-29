Advertisement

Two suspects wanted in connection to last week’s Clifton shooting arrested

Pictured left, Frank Kurtz. Pictured right, Charity Perschbacher
Pictured left, Frank Kurtz. Pictured right, Charity Perschbacher(MCSO)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff Office investigators have arrested both Frank Kurtz and Charity Perschbacher, two suspects they have been after since Jan. 21, when the two were sought in connection to a shooting that killed 36-year-old Marcos Bencomo of Grand Junction.

Kurtz has been charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Perschbacher is facing drug and weapon charges related to the shooting.

The two were arrested Thursday morning after law enforcement located the pair walking in Clifton. Both were taken into custody without incident in the area of 32 3/8 Road and White Ave, the area where the shooting occurred on Jan. 21. Investigators were following up with leads about their whereabouts when they spotted the two, says the sheriff’s office.

“Over the last seven days of extensive investigation and searches, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the assistance and cooperation in this case by the Grand Junction Police Department, the Western Colorado Drug Task Force, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigation, the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center, the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Hollister Police Department (CA) and our community,” said the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

Both Kurtz and Perschbacher are being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

