The Grand Junction Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects

suspects
suspects(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:58 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Grand Junction Police Department needs help identifying suspects involved in multiple burglaries.

The police department is investigating a few burglaries that happened in less than a week at All-Terrain Motorsports and Colorado Electric Bikes.

The total theft value is believed to be over $10,000 and the total property damage is over $1,500.

Lonnie Chavez, Sergeant for the Investigative Division said that it is better to have 60,000 eyes looking for these suspects rather than just their eyes.

If you have any information please contact non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6706 and reference case number 2021-3796.

