‘Something in the air’ causing students and staff to not feel well at Palisade High School

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 says the Palisade High School parents received the following alert: “Emergency Medical Services personnel are currently at Palisade High School to investigate something in the air causing students and staff to feel unwell.“

D51 says there is no threat or emergency at this time. You may see EMS vehicles on campus as a precaution. At this time the high school is planning on a regular release.

