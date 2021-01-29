Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bennett’

Bennett
Bennett(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Bennett is approximately 1.5 years old. He is a neutered male and possibly a herding breed mix.

He is very sweet and would make a great companion in almost any home setting. Roice-Hurst staff says he really enjoys meal time and can get a bit upset with anyone who tries to mess with his food. For that reason, he may not do so well with younger kids that may touch his food bowl.

Bennett loves to get outside and play. He also really adores people and other dogs. The Roice-Hurst staff has not seen him around cats, so its unknown how well he would do with them.

Bennett is looking for his fur-ever home and can’t wait to find it! He is available for adoption at the shelter.

