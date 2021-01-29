Centro de la Familia opens Colorado locations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Head Start and Centro de la Familia held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning in honor of their new partnership.

Head start is a federal program that promotes school readiness for children from birth to age five for low-income families.

Centro de la Familia opened their first locations in Utah, but has since expanded to Nevada and now Colorado.

Through their partnership they opened several locations Friday throughout Colorado in Grand Junction and even as far as Denver.

“I am very proud of the depth of experience that we found here and I’m very happy with the staff that we’ve been able to hire and we’re very proud to open three centers to serve 250 children,” says CEO Gonzalo Palza, Centro de la Familia.

A new migrant program will be launched in April.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.