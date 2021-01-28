Rifle mother faces sentencing in daughter’s meth overdose death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The mother of 5-year old Sophia Larson faces sentencing tomorrow after pleading guilty to her daughter’s meth overdose death.

Stephanie Alvarado was charged with first degree murder in December of 2019 after her daughter died of a heart attack. Alvarado admitted to waiting hours before taking Larson to the hospital, instead watching her hallucinate after drinking a water bottle laced with meth.

Alvarado pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and criminal trespass involving domestic violence last month.

“I don’t feel sorry for her I hope that she gets the maximum punishment that she can. I feel like that’s the only way that it’s fair considering the fact that my daughter lost her entire life,” says Father of Sophia, Alec Larson.

Sentencing will take place in Garfield county. Alvarado is facing up to 54 years in prison.

