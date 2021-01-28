Merriam-Webster adds ‘second gentleman’ to its dictionary

(CNN) – When the new administration was sworn in, it made history on several fronts. Kamala Harris became the first female vice president and her husband Doug Emhoff was dubbed the second gentleman.

Now Merriam-Webster is recognizing the groundbreaking title with a new dictionary entry.

Second gentleman is defined as “the husband or male partner of a vice president or second in command of a country or jurisdiction.”

Along with being the first male spouse of a vice president, the second gentleman is also the first Jewish spouse of an American vice president.

Emhoff tweeted about Merriam-Webster’s recognition writing “Well, now it’s official.”

Well, now it's official. @MerriamWebster just added "Second Gentleman" to the dictionary.



I might be the first, but I won't be the last. https://t.co/1PFsrYslgM — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) January 28, 2021

The post also echoed the phrase the vice president has used to define her own historic position: “I might be the first, but I won’t be the last.”

