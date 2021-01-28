Boebert, latest to join efforts for BLM headquarters to stay in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

“The city of Grand Junction, Mesa County-- we’re kind of the gateway into the public lands of the United States. So it just seems so best suited very well to have the [Bureau of Land Management] headquarters here in Grand Junction,” explained Mesa County Commissioner, Cody Davis.

That’s why Colorado politicians in Washington are asking the Biden administration to keep the BLM headquarters in the Grand Valley.

“I think everybody in Colorado sees the benefit of having it here. Even Senator Bennett and Hickenlooper themselves,” says Davis.

The latest to join the effort—Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

Boebert released a statement, saying, “people from nearby states that would have never traveled to Washington D.C. for a meeting have already found their way to Grand Junction including sheriffs, ranchers, and county commissioners.”

“There’s importance to, I think, the BLM themselves—Mesa County is made up of 72% public lands and if you look at a map of the United States probably 90-95% of public lands are west of the continental divide,” says Davis.

Mesa County officials and other Western Slope agencies have submitted a letter to the senators asking for a round table discussion on the matter.

They highlighted the 41 full time employees and the positive economic impact.

“Being in Grand Junction, Colorado, they’re smack dab in the middle of the public lands that they manage and if anybody who’s ever been a manager of anything knows the best place to be on the ground, where the actual work is happening,” Davis stated.

