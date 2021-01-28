84-year-old Palisade man missing, last seen Jan. 26

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a missing person alert for Carl Jeffers, 84, of Palisade.

The CBI says that Jeffers was last seen on Jan. 26, at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of C 1/2 Road and Vino Tinto Lane in Palisade. Jefferson suffers from a cognitive impairment that requires medication.

Jeffers could be driving in a 2011 silver Toyota Rav4 with the Colorado license plate: 588QYQ

He was last seen wearing a navy and red jacket, a grey shirt, and grey or brown pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Palisade Police Department at 970-242-6707.

