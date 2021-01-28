Advertisement

84-year-old Palisade man missing, last seen Jan. 26

Carl Jeffers, 84, of Palisade
Carl Jeffers, 84, of Palisade(Credit: CBI)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a missing person alert for Carl Jeffers, 84, of Palisade.

The CBI says that Jeffers was last seen on Jan. 26, at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of C 1/2 Road and Vino Tinto Lane in Palisade. Jefferson suffers from a cognitive impairment that requires medication.

Jeffers could be driving in a 2011 silver Toyota Rav4 with the Colorado license plate: 588QYQ

He was last seen wearing a navy and red jacket, a grey shirt, and grey or brown pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Palisade Police Department at 970-242-6707.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandy Smith
Grand Junction resident had heart surgery done by President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Suspect arrested after foot pursuit in Colorado National Monument
Picture from the scene of the accident
Significant delays expected Wednesday on eastbound I-70 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs
Viewer photo sent in showing the plane.
C-32, the plane that flies the Vice President, stops at GJT
The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered...
FBI seeks public’s assistance to identify female who could have information on child exploitation investigation

Latest News

Sophia Larson died of a heart attack after drinking a water bottle laced with meth.
Rifle mother faces sentencing in daughter’s meth overdose death
Approximately 9,000 people die because of medication errors in the U.S. each year, according to...
How to avoid medication mistakes
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Suspect arrested after foot pursuit in Colorado National Monument