Spring Semester to be Foster’s last semester as President of CMU

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster announced on Wednesday of his plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2021 Spring Semester.

In a statement, Foster says, “After 17 years as President of Colorado Mesa University, I will be retiring from CMU at the end of this semester/fiscal year or to be more specific, June 30, 2021, to spend more time with my family and to open a new chapter in my life.”

Foster said at this point last year he had prepared to draft the very letter he released on Wednesday but decided to stick around another year due to the chaos of the pandemic and the new Maverick Hotel that opened up on campus.

Foster ended the statement by saying, “At the end of the day, life is a series of tradeoffs and I assure you I am not going home to watch the grass grow. After a sabbatical, including traveling in the United States and overseas, I will be mulling what comes next. Perhaps I will hang out my shingle and see who wants to engage an older attorney with some gas left in the tank. In any event, I am clear that Lisa (Tim’s wife) is not ready for me to tell her, “Home I am home... for good!”

To read his entire statement, click here.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.