Advertisement

Riverfront Trail visionaries surprised with dedication bench

A big surprise for two very unsuspecting Grand Junction Lions Club members
A big surprise for two very unsuspecting Grand Junction Lions Club members(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

A big surprise for two very unsuspecting Grand Junction Lions Club members-- Larry Jones and Brian Mahoney were honored with a bench dedicated to them at the place they have put decades of work into-- the Riverfront Trail.

From cleanup to construction projects they have paved the way in making the trail what it is today.

The two helped create the Lions Riverfront Project Committee that partnered with the City of Grand Junction to rehabilitate the River Front trail area and form Watson Island.

It was during a significant economic downturn that the two men wanted to make a lasting project for the Grand Junction community.

“This was a total shock with the award and the presentation today, I didn’t expect anything,” says Jones.

The bench includes an inscription of the story of the dedication as well as pictures of the men.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture from the scene of the shooting that occurred on Sept. 20.
20-year-old dies from injuries suffered in Sept. shooting at Fruitvale party
Sheriff’s office obtains arrest warrant for man suspected of killing Grand Junction resident
The mass vaccination site will begin administering shots next Monday
Mesa County reacts to new mass vaccination site
Two arrested following car chase on Hwy 13
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

Grand Junction Police Department and Colorado Mesa University vigilant about pedestrian safety
Grand Junction Police Department and Colorado Mesa University vigilant about pedestrian safety
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Picture from the scene of the accident
Significant delays expected Wednesday on eastbound I-70 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs