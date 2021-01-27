Advertisement

Palisade High School updates Board of Trustees

Palisade High School updates Board of Trustees on their 2020-2021 school year.
Palisade High School updates Board of Trustees on their 2020-2021 school year.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade High School has made adjustments this year like many schools in the Grand Valley due to COVID-19. Earlier this week, Principal Dan Bollinger gave an update to the Palisade Board of Directors on how the campus is doing.

While they did discuss COVID-19 policies their new learning management system Schoology was highlighted.

The new system allows for in depth communication with parents giving them access to every assignment their child submits.

Students will also be able to see in real time their class assignments and homework which will help minimize make up work should a student be unable to attend class in person.

”We’re continuing what we implemented first semester. You know we talked about the one way halls. We talk about the masks. We talk about as socially distancing as much as we can,” says Principal Dan Bollinger.

The town of Palisade has given temperature scanners to the campus to help contain the spread of COVID cases.

