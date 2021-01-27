Lauren Boebert receives committee assignment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Lauren Boebert will serve in the House Committee for natural resources as well as budget.

The Natural resource Committee looks at policy issues like energy production, minerals, public lands, national parks, water, and wildlife.

Boebert said, “I’ll pursue policies that increase access and ensure multiple-use for sportsmen and other public land enthusiasts, allow for responsible energy production while protecting the environment, reduce our dependency on rare earths and critical minerals from China, empower tribes, increase storage and protect precious water supplies, and promote job creation while removing unnecessary regulations and red tape.”

Boebert released a statement that said she will fight for budget priorities that reflect what the third congressional district cares about. She also wants to support hard working families. Boebert stated that she will push for policies that allow Americans to keep more of their own money.

