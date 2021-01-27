Advertisement

Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon

Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent off a single item.(Hobby Lobby)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re a fan of crafts and coupons, you’ll probably not be shocked to hear that Hobby Lobby has an option that will save you 40 percent on a single item at the register.

But did you know that long-available option is about to disappear?

The chain store is about to take a pair of scissors to the option, saying it’s doing away with the popular promotion that has allowed customers to hold out their cellphones at checkout for a quick scan and a big discount on everything from wall art to party supplies.

“By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day,” Hobby Lobby said in a statement. “This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon.”

So when does the coupon expire? Hobby Lobby said it will honor the promotion through Feb. 28.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture from the scene of the accident
Significant delays expected Wednesday on eastbound I-70 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs
Two arrested following car chase on Hwy 13
Shooting
Crime in 2021 compared to 2020 in Mesa County
A new vaccination site opened at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Monday
Mass vaccination site opens at Grand Junction Convention Center
Rep. Boebert assigned to Natural Resource and House Budget Committee’s

Latest News

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S....
Bernie Sanders’ mittens, memes help raise $1.8M for charity
Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem before the Super Bowl.
NFL picks 3 honorary captains, Amanda Gorman for coin toss
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden: ‘We can’t wait any longer’ to address climate crisis
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census data for congressional seats still months away
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
In battle over GameStop stocks, two big players flinch