Grand Junction resident had heart surgery done by President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A local grand junction resident turned 75 this week, but a long life was not always expected for her.

Thanks to a surgeon who is now the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she has been able to have a full and happy life.

Sandy Smith needed a complex heart surgery when she was a child. The doctor told her parents that she might not have a long life and that she wouldn’t be able to do a lot of normal things like having children. She didn’t let that stop her. She has lived a long and healthy life and has two kids.

The surgeon who performed her surgery was someone special. It was Russell Nelson, who is now the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sandy said, “Dr. Nelson, I really believe he put a prayer on me.”

Sandy had the surgery back in 1960 and said that her friends and family all believe that she is a miracle. Russell Nelson sent her a letter saying that he remembers doing her surgery.

