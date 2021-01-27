Advertisement

2 dead in reported hostage situation at Texas medical office

Two people were found dead after a reported hostage situation at a doctor's office in Austin, Texas.(Source: KEYE via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:07 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A reported hostage situation at a Texas doctor’s office has ended with two people dead, authorities said.

A SWAT team found the bodies late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the building in Austin, police said. Some residents nearby were evacuated as police responded and others were asked to stay inside their homes.

It’s unclear what led to the deaths or who was inside the building, though a negotiator speaking into a loudspeaker said: “I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives.”

Austin police eventually sent in a robot, which identified a victim before a SWAT team decided to go inside.

No additional details were released Tuesday night. Police said additional information was expected to be released Wednesday.

